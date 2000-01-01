Jumbo Group Ltd (SGX:42R)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 42R
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 42R
- Market CapSGD243.460m
- SymbolSGX:42R
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINSG1CA7000005
Company Profile
Jumbo Group Ltd is a Singapore-based company operating seafood restaurant. It operates its restaurants under various brand names such as Jumbo Seafood, JPOT - Hotpot Singapore Style, Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine and Singapore Seafood Republic.