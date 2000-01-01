Jumbo Group Ltd (SGX:42R)

APAC company
  • Market CapSGD243.460m
  • SymbolSGX:42R
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CA7000005

Company Profile

Jumbo Group Ltd is a Singapore-based company operating seafood restaurant. It operates its restaurants under various brand names such as Jumbo Seafood, JPOT - Hotpot Singapore Style, Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine and Singapore Seafood Republic.

