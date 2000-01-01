Company Profile

Jungfraubahn Holding AG is a tourism company and the mountain railway company in Switzerland. It engaged in the operation of excursion railways and winter sports facilities. It also operates a railway service from Interlaken to Lauterbrunnen and Grindelwald. The Jungfraujoch is the most profitable segment of the group. The Experience Mountains segment includes destinations in the surrounding area of the Jungfraujoch. Other segments comprise a wide range of services that support the business of the main segments.