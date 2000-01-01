Jungfraubahn Holding AG (SIX:JFN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JFN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JFN
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:JFN
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRailroads
- Currency
- ISINCH0017875789
Company Profile
Jungfraubahn Holding AG is a tourism company and the mountain railway company in Switzerland. It engaged in the operation of excursion railways and winter sports facilities. It also operates a railway service from Interlaken to Lauterbrunnen and Grindelwald. The Jungfraujoch is the most profitable segment of the group. The Experience Mountains segment includes destinations in the surrounding area of the Jungfraujoch. Other segments comprise a wide range of services that support the business of the main segments.Jungfraubahn Holding AG is engaged in the operation of excursion railways and winter sports facilities in the Eiger Monch and Jungfrau Region, Switzerland. It also operates a railway service from Interlaken to Lauterbrunnen and Grindelwald.