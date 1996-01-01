Company Profile

Juniper Networks develops and sells switching, routing, security, related software products, and services for the networking industry. The company operates as one segment and its primary selling verticals are communication service providers, cloud, and enterprise. The California-based company was incorporated in 1996, employs over 9,000 individuals, and sells worldwide, with over half of its sales from the Americas region.Juniper Networks Inc operates in the communication equipment industry. It designs, develops and sells products and services that provide customers with network infrastructure. It caters to communication service providers and companies.