Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:JNP)
- Market Cap$130.180m
- SymbolNASDAQ:JNP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- ISINUS48203L1070
Company Profile
Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc is a women's health therapeutic company focused on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women's health. It offers technical services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.