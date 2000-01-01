Juno Minerals Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:JNO)

APAC company
Company Info - JNO

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:JNO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000134173

Company Profile

Juno Minerals Ltd is the owner of two iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia: the Mount Mason DSO Hematite Project, and the Mount Ida Magnetite Project.

