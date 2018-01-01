Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:JUNS) Share Price

JUNS
Jupiter Neurosciences Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Jupiter Neurosciences Inc is a clinical stage research and development pharmaceutical company located in Jupiter, Florida. The company has developed a unique resveratrol platform product primarily targeting treatment of neuro-inflammation. Its platform product, JOTROL, offers potential therapeutic benefit to most central nervous system diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, ataxias, and metabolic disorders such as Lysosomal Storage Disorders and mitochondrial diseases.
NASDAQ:JUNS
US48208B1044
-
Loading Comparison
Latest JUNS News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News