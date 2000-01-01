Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ:JUPW)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JUPW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JUPW
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:JUPW
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS48208F1057
Company Profile
Jupiter Wellness Inc is a wellness hemp-derived cannabidiol, consumer product development company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of consumer products infused with CBD. Its products include CaniSun, CaniSkin and CaniDermRX. Under the CaniSun brand name.