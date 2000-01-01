Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (EURONEXT:TKWY)
- Market Cap€5.312bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:TKWY
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINNL0012015705
Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV is a Netherlands-based company, operates an online food delivery marketplace. It offers an online marketplace where supply and demand for food delivery and ordering meet. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants and allows users to order food from nearby restaurants and have the food delivered to their homes. It is present in Portugal, France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam.Takeaway.com NV is a Netherlands-based company, operates an online food delivery marketplace. It offers an online marketplace where supply and demand for food delivery and ordering meet.