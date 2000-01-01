Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV is a Netherlands-based company, operates an online food delivery marketplace. It offers an online marketplace where supply and demand for food delivery and ordering meet. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants and allows users to order food from nearby restaurants and have the food delivered to their homes. It is present in Portugal, France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam.