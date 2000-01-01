Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc is a Canadian-based electricity and natural gas company that operates in various Canadian provinces, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company mainly sells its products to residential and small community customers through its Consumer segment and to mid-sized commercial customers through its Commercial segment. Despite being headquartered in Canada, the majority of the company's overall revenue is generated in the U.S., specifically, in electricity and in the consumer segment. Aside from fixed-price contracts, the company also sells variable-price and flat-bill contracts, "Just Green" SmartStat thermostats, and solar panels.Just Energy Group Inc is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions and renewable energy options.