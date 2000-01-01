Just Group (LSE:JUST)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JUST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JUST

  • Market Cap£817.710m
  • SymbolLSE:JUST
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Specialty
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BCRX1J15

Company Profile

Just Group PLC is a financial services group. It is primarily engaged in providing retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.

Latest JUST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

JUST Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .