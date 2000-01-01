Justin Allen Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1425)
- SymbolSEHK:1425
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- ISINKYG5211W1069
Justin Allen Holdings Ltd engages in OEM garment manufacturing specializing in the production of sleepwear and loungewear products. The company offers one-stop apparel solutions comprising, fabric development, product development, raw materials sourcing, garment manufacturing, quality control and logistics management to its customers.