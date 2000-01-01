Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd (SEHK:3303)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3303
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3303
- Market CapHKD1.111bn
- SymbolSEHK:3303
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG520771075
Company Profile
Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd is an investment holding company. It is mainly engaged in providing integrated services, including fabrication and technical support services in oil and gas industry and shipbuilding industry.