Juventus Football Club SpA (MTA:JUVE)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JUVE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JUVE

  • Market Cap€1.039bn
  • SymbolMTA:JUVE
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0000336518

Company Profile

Juventus Football Club SpA operates as a professional football club in Italy. It generates revenue from the sale of tickets, sponsorship activities, sale of advertising space, licensing of television and media rights. Juventus is engaged in the participation of national and international competitions and the organization of matches.Juventus Football Club SpA operates as a professional football club in Italy. It is also engaged in participation of national and international competitions and the organization of matches.

Latest JUVE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .