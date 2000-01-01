K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KBL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KBL

  • Market CapCAD444.780m
  • SymbolTSE:KBL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA48243M1077

Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc provides linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts that include the processing, management and distribution of general linen and operating room linen.

Latest KBL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .