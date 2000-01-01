K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KBL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KBL
- Market CapCAD444.780m
- SymbolTSE:KBL
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA48243M1077
Company Profile
K-Bro Linen Inc provides linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts that include the processing, management and distribution of general linen and operating room linen.