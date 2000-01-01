K-TIG Ltd (ASX:KTG)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KTG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KTG

  • Market CapAUD2.790m
  • SymbolASX:KTG
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000059644

Company Profile

Serpentine Technologies Ltd is an Australia-based company in the Interior Design industry. It provides an online membership platform within the Interior Design industry.

Latest KTG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .