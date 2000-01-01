K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group Ltd (SEHK:8411)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8411

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8411

  • Market CapHKD146.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8411
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5335N1079

Company Profile

K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group Ltd is engaged in providing interior designs, project management services and fitting-out works in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Latest 8411 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .