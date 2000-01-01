K Wah International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:173)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 173
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 173
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:173
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate - Development
- Currency
- ISINBMG5321P1169
Company Profile
K Wah International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the business of property development and investment mainly in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company's property portfolio comprises of residential buildings, commercial facilities, office towers and real estate complexes. Its segments are property development and property investment.K Wah International Holdings Ltd is engaged in property development and investment in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore.