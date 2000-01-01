K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd (ASX:KAM)
- Market CapAUD10.370m
- SymbolASX:KAM
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINAU000000KAM7
K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd is a fund management company. The company is a fund manager in managed funds for retail, wholesale and instituitional investors. The company gets majority of its revenue from management and performance fees.