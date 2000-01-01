K2 Energy Ltd (ASX:KTE)

Market Info - KTE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KTE

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:KTE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000KTE4

Company Profile

K2 Energy Ltd is engaged in three activities: oil and gas activities in the United States; solar energy activities, and interest in Atomera, Inc. The Company's segments include Atomera, Inc.-Solar; Atomera, Inc. (CMOS), and Oil and Gas. It is engaged in solar technology development and holds the rights to the Mears Silicon Technology (MST) for all solar energy applications.K2 Energy Ltd has a holding in Atomera, Inc, which is engaged in the semi-conductor industry.

