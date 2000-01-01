K2 Energy Ltd (ASX:KTE)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KTE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KTE
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:KTE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINAU000000KTE4
Company Profile
K2 Energy Ltd is engaged in three activities: oil and gas activities in the United States; solar energy activities, and interest in Atomera, Inc. The Company's segments include Atomera, Inc.-Solar; Atomera, Inc. (CMOS), and Oil and Gas. It is engaged in solar technology development and holds the rights to the Mears Silicon Technology (MST) for all solar energy applications.K2 Energy Ltd has a holding in Atomera, Inc, which is engaged in the semi-conductor industry.