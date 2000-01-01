Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group PLC is a business technology group. The firm provides integrated business solutions including enterprise resource planning software, customer relationship management software, business intelligence, and e-commerce, hosting and managed services to the supply chain industry. It serves primarily retail, manufacturing and distribution customers. The company is organized into three segments namely, Own IP units, Supply chain solutions and managed services, and Support Costs. It has operations in United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland, Scandinavia, Rest of Europe, USA and Rest of World. The majority of its revenue is derived from the United Kingdom.K3 Business Technology Group PLC is engaged in the supply of computer software and consultancy and managed services.