Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 50,000 oz AuEq per annum.K92 Mining Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea, the Kainantu Project that includes the Irumafimpa mine and mill and the Kora deposit.