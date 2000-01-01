K92 Mining Inc (TSE:KNT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KNT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KNT
- Market CapCAD1.712bn
- SymbolTSE:KNT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA4991131083
Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 50,000 oz AuEq per annum.K92 Mining Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea, the Kainantu Project that includes the Irumafimpa mine and mill and the Kora deposit.