Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:822)

APAC company
Market Info - 822

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 822

  • Market CapHKD321.750m
  • SymbolSEHK:822
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5217R1011

Company Profile

Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of zinc, magnesium & aluminium alloy die casting and plastic injection products and components.

