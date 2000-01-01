Kadant Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:KAI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KAI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KAI
- Market Cap$1.705bn
- SymbolNYSE:KAI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
- Currency
- ISINUS48282T1043
Company Profile
Kadant Inc. supplies process and engineering equipment for papermaking, recycling, lumber manufacturing, and related industries. The company’s three reportable segments are: papermaking systems, which provides products for paper production, recycling, and process water cleaning; wood processing systems, which provides chippers, debarking tools, and other lumber equipment; and material handling systems, which provides conveyor-belt equipment for industries such as mining, food processing, and packaging. The company has a global presence with sizable revenue from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Canada.Kadant Inc develops, manufactures, and markets equipment and products for the papermaking, paper recycling and other process industries. It also designs and manufactures stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board.