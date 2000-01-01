Company Profile

Kadant Inc. supplies process and engineering equipment for papermaking, recycling, lumber manufacturing, and related industries. The company’s three reportable segments are: papermaking systems, which provides products for paper production, recycling, and process water cleaning; wood processing systems, which provides chippers, debarking tools, and other lumber equipment; and material handling systems, which provides conveyor-belt equipment for industries such as mining, food processing, and packaging. The company has a global presence with sizable revenue from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Canada.Kadant Inc develops, manufactures, and markets equipment and products for the papermaking, paper recycling and other process industries. It also designs and manufactures stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board.