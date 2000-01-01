Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a United States-based company that supplies equipment used in process industries such as papermaking, paper recycling, oriented strand board, and other panel products used primarily in construction activities. The company operates through two segments. The papermaking systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipment and products for world papermaking, paper recycling, and other process industries. The wood processing systems segment designs, manufactures and sells stranders and related equipment, debarking and wood-chipping equipment, and other products used in the forest, pulp, and paper industries. The company has a global presence, with the United States and China its two largest markets.