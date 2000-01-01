Company Profile

Kader Holdings Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in toy manufacturing. The company is engaged in three operating segments including Toys and model trains segment in which it manufactures and sells plastic, electronic and stuffed toys and model trains. In Property investment segment it offers office premises and industrial building on lease. And in Investment holding segment it invests in securities. The firm earns the majority of its revenue from Toys and model trains segment. Having global presence it earns the highest revenue from North America.Kader Holdings Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of plastic, electronic and stuffed toys and model trains. It also leases office premises and industrial building and invests in securities.