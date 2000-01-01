Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KDMN)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KDMN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KDMN

  • Market Cap$581.010m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KDMN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS48283N1063

Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules and biologics with a focus on inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.Kadmon Holdings Inc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases.

Latest KDMN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .