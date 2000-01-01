Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KDMN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KDMN
- Market Cap$584.910m
- SymbolNYSE:KDMN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS48283N1063
Company Profile
Kadmon Holdings Inc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases.