Market Info - KRL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KRL

  • Market CapCAD16.760m
  • SymbolTSX:KRL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA48301H1073

Company Profile

Kainantu Resources Ltd is a gold mining company. The company explores for gold in a premier mining region, the high-grade Kainantu gold district of Papua New Guinea.

