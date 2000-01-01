Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KAI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KAI

  • Market CapAUD8.520m
  • SymbolASX:KAI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000KAI5

Company Profile

Kairos Minerals Ltd, formerly Mining Projects Group Ltd is a minerals exploration company currently undertaking exploration for gold and base metal mineralization in Western Australia.

Latest KAI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .