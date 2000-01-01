Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1638)
Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd is an integrated property developer focusing on urban property development. Its portfolios include residential properties, villas, offices, serviced apartments, integrated commercial buildings and mega-urban complexes. The company operates its business in seven segments namely property development; property investment; property management; hotel and catering operations; cinema, department store; Water-way passenger and cargo transportation; and cultural center operations, and others. The majority of the revenue was earned from the property development segment.Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in property development, property management, property investment, hotel and catering operations, cinema, department store and cultural centre operations, water-way passenger and cargo transportation and others.