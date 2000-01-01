Company Profile

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd is an integrated property developer focusing on urban property development. Its portfolios include residential properties, villas, offices, serviced apartments, integrated commercial buildings and mega-urban complexes. The company operates its business in seven segments namely property development; property investment; property management; hotel and catering operations; cinema, department store; Water-way passenger and cargo transportation; and cultural center operations, and others. The majority of the revenue was earned from the property development segment.