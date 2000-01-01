Company Profile

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the dental prosthetics business, including the sale and production of dental prosthetics, including crowns and bridges, removable full and partial dentures, implants, and full-cast restorations. It operates in two segments: Dental prosthetics business, and Health care business. The Dental prosthetics business segment which derives majority revenue engages in manufacturing and trading in dental prosthetics. The Health care business engages in provision of public health and medical services. Geographically, the company offers its products to the People's Republic of China and other countries.Kaisa Health Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the production and sale of dental prosthetics. The company's products include crowns and bridges, removable full and partial dentures, implants and full-cast restorations.