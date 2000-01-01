Kakao Corp GDR - 144A (SGX:CQC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CQC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CQC
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolSGX:CQC
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS48312K1079
Company Profile
Kakao Corp operates the largest mobile messaging app in South Korea, Kakao Talk. It provides services including communication and community services, search, local services, games and media and content platforms.