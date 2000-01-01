Company Profile

Kakuzi PLC is a Kenyan agricultural cultivation and manufacture company. It is engaged in the cultivation, manufacture and marketing of tea; growing, packing and marketing of avocados; livestock farming; growing and selling of pineapples, and development of forestry and macadamia. The company operates in two geographical areas in Kenya, Makuyu and Nandi Hills. Its principal operating segments consist of Avocados, Madacamia, Tea, and Forestry. The company's all other segments include business activities of livestock, fresh pineapples and joint projects. It derives maximum revenue from the Avocados segment.