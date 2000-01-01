Kalamazoo Resources Ltd (ASX:KZR)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KZR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KZR

  • Market CapAUD28.030m
  • SymbolASX:KZR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000KZR3

Company Profile

Kalamazoo Resources Ltd is engaged in exploration, development and production of gold and copper. The company's project includes Snake well project and Cork Tree copper project.

Latest KZR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .