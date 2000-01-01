Kaleyra Inc Ordinary Shares (AMEX:KLR)
Company Profile
Kaleyra Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.GigCapital Inc is a blank check company. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.