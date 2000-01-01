Kaleyra Inc Ordinary Shares (AMEX:KLR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KLR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KLR

  • Market Cap$143.660m
  • SymbolAMEX:KLR
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4833791035

Company Profile

Kaleyra Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.GigCapital Inc is a blank check company. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Latest KLR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .