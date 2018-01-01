Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd (ASX:KAL) Share Price

KAL

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Gold

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its project include Bulong Taurus Gold Project, Laverton Tectonic Zone, Keith-Kilkenny Tectonic Zone, Kalgoorlie Project, Pianto South Project, Davies Dam Project and Perrinvale Project.

ASX:KAL

AU0000180226

-

Loading Comparison

Latest KAL News