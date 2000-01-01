Kalia Ltd (ASX:KLH)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KLH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KLH

  • Market CapAUD2.510m
  • SymbolASX:KLH
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000KLH4

Company Profile

Kalia Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration with a focus on Tinputz district of North Bougainville, Papua New Guinea which is prospective for gold, copper and other minerals.

Latest KLH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .