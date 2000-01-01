Kalia Ltd (ASX:KLH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KLH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KLH
- Market CapAUD2.510m
- SymbolASX:KLH
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000KLH4
Company Profile
Kalia Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration with a focus on Tinputz district of North Bougainville, Papua New Guinea which is prospective for gold, copper and other minerals.