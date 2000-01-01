KalNorth Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:KGM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KGM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KGM
- Market CapAUD3.580m
- SymbolASX:KGM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000KGM4
Company Profile
KalNorth Gold Mines Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of gold properties in Western Australia. Its projects includes Lindsays, Kalpini and Kurnalpi projects located in the Kalgoorlie goldfields region.