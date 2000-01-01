Kalo Gold Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:KALO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KALO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KALO
- Market CapCAD26.880m
- SymbolTSX:KALO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA48344X1015
Company Profile
Kalo Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the Vatu Aurum Gold Project on Fiji's north island - Vanau Levo. Kalo holds two mineral exploration licenses over 36,700 hectares of land and on tread with many of the largest gold deposits in the world.