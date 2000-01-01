Company Profile

Kalray SA is engaged in developing large-scale core processor solutions that offer high performance, low power consumption and real-time processing. Its MPPA processor family, based on its patented supercomputing on a chip many-core technology, delivers differentiated solutions for server acceleration and data center optimization, as well as for critical embedded applications in aerospace, defense and automotive.