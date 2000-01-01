Kalray SA (EURONEXT:ALKAL)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALKAL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALKAL

  • Market Cap€172.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALKAL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010722819

Company Profile

Kalray SA is engaged in developing large-scale core processor solutions that offer high performance, low power consumption and real-time processing. Its MPPA processor family, based on its patented supercomputing on a chip many-core technology, delivers differentiated solutions for server acceleration and data center optimization, as well as for critical embedded applications in aerospace, defense and automotive.Kalray SA is engaged in developing large-scale core processor solutions that offer high performance, low power consumption and real-time processing.

Latest ALKAL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .