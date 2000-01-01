Kalytera Therapeutics Inc (TSX:KLY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KLY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KLY

  • Market CapCAD23.200m
  • SymbolTSX:KLY
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA48349P1036

Company Profile

Kalytera Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the development of a next generation of cannabinoid therapeutics. The company is developing CBD formulations and prodrugs to target specific disease sites within the body.

Latest KLY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .