Company Profile

Kaman Corp provides parts, components, and systems for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments: distribution (approximately two-thirds of total revenue) and aerospace. The distribution segment provides automation and engineering solutions. It provides a diversified product portfolio, including various types of pumps, valves, cylinders, motors, and other applications to help assemble control and power systems. The aerospace segment focuses on distributing proprietary aircraft bearings and components. Parts are supplied for commercial and military aircraft and different types of helicopters. North America accounts for a majority of total sales.Kaman Corp is engaged in the distribution of power transmission, motion control, electrical and automation, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States.