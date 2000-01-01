Company Profile

Kambi Group PLC is a Malta-based company engaged in the provision of managed sports betting services. It is a business-to-business provider of sports betting services to licensed gaming operators. Its services encompass a broad offering from the front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on in-house developed software. Kambi has offices in the United States, Sweden, Philippines, Malta, Romania, the united kingdom, and Australia. Nearly half of the revenue is generated from Malta.Kambi Group PLC provides managed sports betting services to business-to-consumers like Tier 1 operators and National lotteries. The company's solution encompasses offering from front-end through to odds compiling and risk management.