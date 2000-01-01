Company Profile

Spinnaker Opportunities PLC is an investment company. The company's main aim is to generate an attractive capital return to its shareholders by achieving a valuation uplift upon RTO and by selecting a target business that has significant further value growth potential following an acquisition.Spinnaker Opportunities PLC is in the business of identification, evaluation and completion of suitable Acquisition opportunities in the energy and industrial sectors. The group aims to generate an attractive capital return to its shareholders.