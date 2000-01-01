Kancera AB (OMX:KAN)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KAN

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:KAN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0003622265

Company Profile

Kancera AB is a biotechnology company that focuses on the development and sale of drug candidates that have the potential to cure or to stops the progression of cancer. Its activities are divided into Pharmaceutical Development and Industrial Research and Development.Kancera AB focuses on development and sale of drug candidates that have potential to cure or to stop the progression of cancer. Its activities are divided into Pharmaceutical Development and Industrial Research and Development.

Latest KAN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .