Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KNDI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KNDI
- Market Cap$253.010m
- SymbolNASDAQ:KNDI
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINUS4837091010
Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group Inc is an automobile manufacturer with focus on electric vehicles primarily in the Chinese market. Other product offerings include all-terrain vehicles, go-karts, utility vehicles, battery packs, motor vehicles, among others.