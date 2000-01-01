Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT)
- Market CapAUD126.740m
- SymbolASX:KPT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINAU000000KPT0
Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd is engaged in the management of forestry based managed investment projects, provides related forestry services and lend for investment in forestry based managed investment projects.