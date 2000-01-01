Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd (SEHK:6136)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6136
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6136
- Market CapHKD1.626bn
- SymbolSEHK:6136
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
- Currency
- ISINKYG521541048
Company Profile
Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd is in the waste management business. Its main activity includes building and operating wastewater treatment plants through concession arrangements with governmental authorities.