Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd (SEHK:6136)

APAC company
Company Info - 6136

  • Market CapHKD1.626bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6136
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG521541048

Company Profile

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd is in the waste management business. Its main activity includes building and operating wastewater treatment plants through concession arrangements with governmental authorities.

