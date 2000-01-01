Kangji Medical Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:9997)
Company Info - 9997
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:9997
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINKYG5215A1004
Company Profile
Kangji Medical Holdings Ltd is engaged in production and sales of minimally invasive surgical instruments and accessories. The company offers a product portfolio to provide physicians and hospitals with one-shop and tailored surgical solutions for four major surgical specialties OBGYN, general surgery, urology and thoracic surgery. It manufactures and sells both disposable and reuseable products. Its product portfolio includes disposable trocars, polymer ligation clips, Class III disposable electrocoagulation forceps, and reusable trocar and forceps. It derives majority of the revenue from Mainland China.